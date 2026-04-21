Ulviyya Fataliyeva hosts chess session in Vienna and Bratislava [PHOTOS]

21 April 2026 17:44 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani women's chess champion and International Master Ulviyya Fataliyeva has hosted a special chess session in Vienna and Bratislava, organized by the Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Vienna and Azerbaijan's Embassy in Slovakia, AzerNEWS reports.

The event brought together sharp minds from both cities for a unique chess experience, where Ulviyya Fataliyeva faced off against 15 participants simultaneously.

Speaking about the event, Ulviyya Fataliyeva expressed her satisfaction with the opportunity to engage with the chess players and thanked the organizers for providing excellent conditions for the tournament.

"It was a pleasure to meet so many talented individuals, and I am grateful for the wonderful environment created for the event," she said.

Ulviyya Fataliyeva, a Grandmaster and a leading figure in women's chess in Azerbaijan, is known for her exceptional skills and achievements on the international stage.

She won the 2024 Women's European Chess Championship held in Rhodes, Greece, and earlier this year, she claimed first place in the 4th Women's Chess Championship.

The tournament, which took place in March and featured participants from eight countries, brought together ten elite chess players.

Ulviyya Fataliyeva scored 6.5 points out of 9, securing the first position and further solidifying her reputation as a top-tier player.