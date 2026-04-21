Hungary may reverse ICC exit and enforce Netanyahu arrest warrant

21 April 2026 11:19 (UTC+04:00)

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Hungary’s political landscape may be heading for a significant shift in its international legal commitments following remarks by Péter Magyar, leader of the opposition Tisza party. After his party’s reported success in parliamentary elections, Magyar stated that Hungary should comply with an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Politico, Magyar indicated that Hungary could halt its ongoing withdrawal from the ICC - a process initiated under current Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

The ICC issued arrest warrants on November 21, 2024, for Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Hungary’s previous refusal to detain Netanyahu during his 2025 visit drew criticism from international observers, particularly given its ICC membership at the time. Orbán defended the decision and simultaneously announced steps to withdraw Hungary from the court, arguing that the institution had become politically biased.

Magyar’s recent statements suggest a stark policy change. When asked about a potential future visit by Netanyahu, reportedly planned for the autumn, Magyar made clear that a Tisza-led government would uphold ICC commitments.

"I have made it clear to the Prime Minister of Israel," he said, emphasizing that Hungary would remain within the ICC framework and act accordingly.

As an independent judicial body, the ICC prosecutes individuals for serious international crimes, operating separately from the International Court of Justice, which handles disputes between states.

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