President: Mutual visits of Azerbaijani and Armenian representatives contribute to establishing a normal atmosphere
“Since that time (the signing of the Joint Declaration at the White House - ed.), there have been a lot of positive dynamics in the peace process, including beginning of trade, particularly supply of fuel products from Azerbaijan to Armenia,” President of Azerbaijan İlham Aliyev said during a press statement with Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs on April 22, AzerNEWS reports.
The head of state noted that there have been mutual visits and meetings between civil society and media representatives of Azerbaijan and Armenia, emphasizing that this contributes to the creation of a normal atmosphere between the countries.
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