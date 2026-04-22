Azercell fully digitalizes transition to eSIM

22 April 2026 14:59 (UTC+04:00)

Subscribers can now switch from a physical SIM card to eSIM directly via the mobile application

“Azercell Telekom” LLC continues to enhance the customer experience through digital innovation, introducing a new feature that enables a fully online transition to eSIM. Subscribers can now seamlessly replace their physical SIM card with an eSIM directly via the Azercell mobile application—quickly, conveniently, and without the need to visit service centers or contact customer support.

The newly integrated functionality allows the entire process to be completed in just a few simple steps. Users enter their phone number and identification details within the application, followed by verification via a one-time password (OTP). At the next stage, eSIM activation can be completed either through a system-generated QR code or via a guided, step-by-step in-app verification process. The QR code is also sent to the user’s registered email address.

eSIM technology offers a more flexible and modern approach to mobile connectivity by eliminating the need for a physical SIM card. It allows users to manage multiple numbers on a single device and streamlines the experience of switching between devices.

Azercell will continue to expand its portfolio of digital services, focusing on the implementation of innovative technologies and the development of customer-centric solutions.