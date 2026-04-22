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Wednesday, April 22, 2026

Azerbaijan exports over 35,000 tons of tomatoes as trade turnover declines

22 April 2026 13:18 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan exports over 35,000 tons of tomatoes as trade turnover declines
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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In January–March of this year, Azerbaijan exported 35,067 tons of tomatoes, AzerNEWS reports, citing the State Customs Committee. The total value of these exports amounted to...

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