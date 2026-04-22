22 April 2026 12:14 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Ukrainian officials involved in recent peace talks reportedly suggested that part of the Donbas could be renamed "Donnyland" in honor of U.S. President Donald Trump, the New York Times reported April 21, AzerNEWS reports.

The "Donnyland" label, combining elements of Donetsk, Donald, and Disneyland, has resurfaced in discussions since it was first introduced. The proposed area would cover the northwesternmost part of Donetsk Oblast, approximately 2,000 square miles of land.

Although details of the plan are scarce, negotiators have reportedly suggested that Trump's Board of Peace, which does not include representatives from Ukraine or Russia, could oversee the administration of this area. This proposal, perceived as an attempt to appeal to Trump's vanity, has not been included in any official documents and has not resulted in tangible benefits for Kyiv.

U.S.-facilitated talks in recent months have concentrated on the future of the Donbas, an eastern Ukrainian region that includes the partially occupied Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. Territorial control remains the primary issue, with Moscow pressuring Kyiv to withdraw from areas it still holds—territory that Russia has been unable to fully capture militarily since fighting began in 2014.

Trump, who promised during his campaign to end the war within 24 hours, has spent over a year pursuing a negotiated settlement. His administration has conducted multiple rounds of talks with both Ukrainian and Russian officials, leading to frustration in Kyiv, where some officials feel that Washington has acted more as a mediator than an ally.