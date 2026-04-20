North Korea tests Hwasongpo-11ra raising tensions

20 April 2026 21:25 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The General Directorate of Rocket Science of North Korea has conducted a test launch to evaluate the warhead capabilities of its upgraded Hwasongpo-11ra tactical surface-to-surface ballistic missiles. The launch was personally observed by leader Kim Jong-un, alongside senior officials including Kim Jong-sik, Chang Chang Ha, and Ahn Yong-hwan, AzerNEWS reports.

According to an official statement, the primary objective was to assess the performance of both cluster and high-explosive fragmentation warheads. During the exercise, five missiles were launched toward an island target approximately 136 kilometers away. The strikes covered a dense impact zone of around 12.5–13 hectares, demonstrating a high level of accuracy and destructive capability.

Kim Jong-un emphasized that the deployment of multi-purpose cluster warheads significantly enhances the operational flexibility of the Korean People’s Army. He noted that modern warfare increasingly requires not only precision strikes but also the ability to deliver concentrated firepower against designated targets. Expressing satisfaction with the results, he praised defense engineers for their efficiency and rapid progress.

The test also highlights North Korea’s continued focus on advancing its short-range missile systems, which are considered a key component of its regional military strategy. Analysts suggest that such developments may be aimed at strengthening deterrence while sending a signal amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in East Asia.

In conclusion, Kim Jong-un encouraged scientists and defense researchers to continue pushing technological boundaries and further enhance the combat readiness of the armed forces.