Nasiba Zeynalova: Beloved 'Mother-in-Law' of local cinema [PHOTOS]

21 April 2026 16:55 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

There are artists whose presence does not fade with time. They simply change form, living on in the laughter, memory, and cultural imagination of their people.

Nasiba Zeynalova is one of those rare figures in Azerbaijani theatre and cinema.

This year, the 110th anniversary of her birth is being commemorated, celebrating her enduring contribution to Azerbaijani theatre and cinema.

Nasiba Zeynalova developed into a performer who could transform everyday human behavior into unforgettable art.

She is perhaps best known as the "mother-in-law" loved by almost the entire nation, a title she earned for her unforgettable performance in the musical comedy "Mother-in-Law".

Her artistic home became the Musical Comedy Theatre, where she created a gallery of iconic roles in classical operettas by composers such as Uzeyir Hajibayli and Zulfugar Hajibayov.

Characters like Gulperi, Jahan khala, Senem, Melek khanim, and Kelek khanim were re-imagined through her unique sense of timing, expression, and emotional truth.

Her humor carried a distinctly national spirit—rooted in everyday speech, social observation, and human psychology. On stage, she could shift from warmth to sharp wit in an instant, creating characters such as Jennet khala, Nargile, and Zuleykha that felt both comedic and deeply real. These roles became cultural landmarks, remembered not only for their humor but also for their humanity.

In cinema, her collaboration with the Azerbaijanfilm studio produced a series of enduring characters that entered the golden archive of national film. Whether portraying Fatmanise in "Stepmother", Telli in "Great Support", Zuleykha in "Star", or Jennet khala in "Mother-in-law", she created screen personalities that audiences instantly recognized as reflections of their own society.

Nasiba Zeynalova's artistic journey also placed her alongside some of the greatest names in Azerbaijani theatre history, including Lutfeli Abdullayev, Bashir Safaroglu, Hajibaba Baghirov, and Siyavush Aslan.

Together, they formed a stage harmony that defined an entire era. Particularly memorable was the creative trio of Zeynalova, Baghirov, and Aslan, whose performances turned productions such as "Hijran" into landmark works of Azerbaijani theatrical culture.

Nasiba Zeynalova passed away in Baku on March 10, 2004, and was laid to rest in the Alley of Honor. Yet her legacy has not remained in the past.

It continues to live on in every screening of her films, every remembered stage performance, and every new generation discovering the depth behind her humor.