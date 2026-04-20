Azerconnect Group and Nvidia sign strategic deal to bring cloud gaming and AI technologies to Azerbaijan
Azerconnect Group and NVIDIA have signed a strategic cooperation agreement in the United States, marking a significant step in expanding advanced digital technologies in Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.
The agreement was approved by Emil Masimov and Jeff Fisher.
As part of the initial phase, Azerbaijan is expected to introduce GeForce NOW, a cloud gaming platform that enables users to play high-performance games via the internet without requiring powerful hardware.
The partnership also envisions broader collaboration on future technologies, including artificial intelligence-based networks, the development of 6G infrastructure, and the establishment of AI-driven data centers.
The move reflects Azerbaijan’s growing focus on digital transformation and the integration of next-generation technologies into its economy.
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