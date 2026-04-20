Azerbaijan engages in high-level talks with World Bank and IMF

20 April 2026 14:13 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan’s central bank officials met with representatives of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund to address ongoing macroeconomic challenges and financial sector developments, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The talks took place during a recent meeting of the World Bank–IMF Selection Group in the United States, where Azerbaijan is represented. A delegation led by First Deputy Chairman Aliyar Mammadyarov attended the session on behalf of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

A. Mammadyarov discussed global and regional macroeconomic trends, the development dynamics of the financial sector, and the policy measures taken to strengthen financial stability. He emphasized that long-term and effective cooperation with the WB and the IMF has made a significant contribution to strengthening the country's institutional potential and increasing economic stability.

The meeting brought together senior officials from member countries, including government representatives, central bank governors, and delegates from international financial institutions. Extensive discussions are being held on the current macroeconomic situation of countries included in the Constituency Group, development trends, and upcoming challenges. The discussions also address the impact of global economic processes on national economies.