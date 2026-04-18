Jeyhun Bayramov meets Rwandan foreign minister at Antalya Diplomacy Forum
Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with Olivier Jean Patrick Nduhungirehe, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Rwanda, on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, AzerNEWS reports.
According to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting focused on the prospects for both bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two countries.
The sides noted that despite geographical distance, the development of cooperation remains on the agenda. They also expressed confidence that the political consultations mechanism between Azerbaijan and Rwanda is contributing positively to the process.
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