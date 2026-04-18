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Saturday, April 18, 2026

Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Türkiye posted on his social media [VIDEO]

18 April 2026 12:31 (UTC+04:00)
Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Türkiye posted on his social media [VIDEO]

Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Türkiye was posted on his social media accounts, AzerNEWS reports.

The post reads:

"President Ilham Aliyev's working visit to Türkiye (16-17.04.2026)".

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