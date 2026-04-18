Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Türkiye posted on his social media [VIDEO]
Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Türkiye was posted on his social media accounts, AzerNEWS reports.
The post reads:
"President Ilham Aliyev's working visit to Türkiye (16-17.04.2026)".
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