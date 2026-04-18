Middle Corridor emerging as key route amid global instability

18 April 2026 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

A panel discussion titled “New Opportunities in Connectivity” was held within the framework of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

AzerNEWS reports that the panel featured remarks by Elchin Amirbayov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan; Timcho Mucunski, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of North Macedonia; Berris Ekinci, Deputy Foreign Minister of Türkiye; and Emanuele Giaufret, Deputy Managing Director for Western Europe at the European External Action Service.

Speaking at the event, Elchin Amirbayov highlighted Azerbaijan’s geopolitical position and its location along a strategic transit corridor, noting that these factors further underscore the importance of export diversification.

“The Middle Corridor is an intercontinental transport route and perhaps the most cost-effective, secure, and shortest path connecting two continents. At the same time, it enhances diversification,” he said. “Market volatility, geopolitical instability, and tensions are increasing the importance of the Middle Corridor. What was once merely an alternative route is now becoming an increasingly vital pathway in addressing current challenges.”

Amirbayov also pointed out that the region has long been associated with conflicts, closed borders, and fragmentation. He emphasized that Azerbaijan has now restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty and is living in a de facto state of peace with neighboring Armenia, creating new opportunities.

“These opportunities foster positive interdependence not only between Armenia and Azerbaijan but across the wider region. Such interdependence is one of the strongest guarantees for peace, as it creates a genuine win-win situation,” he added.

Other speakers addressed global trade routes and infrastructure projects, noting that unlocking their full potential requires overcoming technical, legal, and investment-related challenges through multilateral cooperation.