US forces intercept Iranian oil tanker near Strait of Hormuz, CENTCOM says [VIDEO]

17 April 2026 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has released footage showing U.S. Air Force personnel intercepting an oil tanker carrying Iranian crude.

AzerNEWS reports that the vessel—identified as the “Deep Sea”—was transporting nearly 2 million barrels of oil when it was approached by U.S. forces. The interception reportedly took place as part of efforts to enforce a blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime route for global energy supplies. Military officials said the tanker was ordered via radio communications to turn back, complying without further escalation.

Earlier claims suggested that two Iranian tankers had successfully navigated the strait without obstruction. However, CENTCOM has firmly denied those reports, stating that no vessel has managed to breach the blockade.

The development underscores rising tensions in the region, as strategic waterways remain at the center of geopolitical rivalries and energy security concerns.