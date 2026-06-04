Days of Azerbaijani Culture to be held in Turkmenistan

4 June 2026 15:01 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

On June 5, the Days of Azerbaijani Culture will begin in Turkmenistan, AzerNEWS reports.

The three-day events will give residents of the cities of Arkadag and Ashgabat the opportunity to become closely acquainted with Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage, musical art, and creative traditions.

The program includes concerts, exhibitions, and various cultural events. This project aims to further strengthen humanitarian ties between the two brotherly countries and expand cultural dialogue.

Thanks to the political will of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, relations between the two nations are successfully developing in all directions.

The Days of Azerbaijani Culture are another significant manifestation of this cooperation in the humanitarian and cultural spheres.

The Days of Azerbaijani Culture will not only be one of the notable events in Turkmenistan's cultural life but will also serve as another demonstration of the high level of friendship between the two countries, based on shared history, traditions, and spiritual values.

This event will contribute to strengthening mutual understanding, cultural closeness, and spiritual ties between the two nations.