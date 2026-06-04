New stormwater collector system planned in Khankendi

4 June 2026 13:02 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A new collector system for the accumulation and management of rainwater is planned to be constructed in Khankendi.

AzerNEWS reports that the announcement was made by Mushfig Adigozalov, head of the Karabakh Regional Water and Melioration Systems Operation Department, during a media tour organized in Karabakh.

He said that design work on the project is currently underway.

According to Adigozalov, in addition to the city’s water supply and sewage infrastructure, the stormwater management collector system will also be rebuilt to ensure effective drainage and control of rainwater in the city.