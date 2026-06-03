Pashinyan plans to meet with Putin after elections
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated on Wednesday that he is planning to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin after the parliamentary election in his country on June 7, AzerNEWS reports.
Speaking during a campaign visit to the Gegharkunik Province, Pashinyan said that he had a phone call with Putin on June 1, describing the conversation as "practical." "We agreed that after the elections, I will visit again, and we will meet and resolve all current issues," he said.
The relations between Russia and Armenia have been strained recently amid Yerevan's apparent pivot toward the European Union.
Armenia even froze its membership in the regional Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). Later, Putin warned that, if Armenia were to join the EU, it could lose trade and energy benefits it receives from Russia.
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