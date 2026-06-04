Russia sends another transit shipment to Armenia via Azerbaijan

4 June 2026 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A new shipment from Russia to Armenia will be transported today via Azerbaijan under a transit arrangement, AzerNEWS reports.

The cargo consists of two railway wagons of fertilizer and two wagons of wheat.

The freight train is scheduled to depart from Baku's Bilajari railway station at 2:00 p.m. local time and travel toward the Boyuk Kesik station on the Azerbaijani-Georgian border.

According to official data, more than 29,000 tons of grain, over 6,000 tons of fertilizer, 133 tons of aluminum, and 68 tons of buckwheat have been transported from Russia to Armenia through Azerbaijan since the launch of the transit route.

In addition to transit shipments, Azerbaijan has also been exporting petroleum products directly to Armenia. To date, more than 10,000 tons of diesel fuel, 979 tons of AI-92 gasoline, and 2,955 tons of AI-95 gasoline have been exported from Azerbaijan to Armenia.