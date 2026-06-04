Hungary lifts veto on Ukraine’s EU membership talks

4 June 2026 14:26 (UTC+04:00)

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Hungary has withdrawn its veto on the start of Ukraine’s accession process to the European Union, paving the way for Kyiv to begin formal membership negotiations with the bloc, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

The move follows signals from Hungary's new government, led by Prime Minister Peter Magyar, indicating that both Ukraine and neighboring Moldova could proceed with the next stage of their EU integration efforts.

Magyar stated that Budapest is prepared to support Ukraine's European aspirations in exchange for expanded protections for the rights of the Hungarian minority living in Ukraine. The discussions, conducted over recent weeks with the involvement of Brussels, have focused on guarantees related to language rights, education, and cultural preservation.

At the same time, the Hungarian leader has repeatedly emphasized that his government considers the situation of ethnic Hungarians in Ukraine's Zakarpattia region a matter of special importance.

Magyar recently reiterated that Hungary would not support the launch of Ukraine's EU accession negotiations until the rights of the Hungarian community in Zakarpattia are fully restored. He stressed that resolving these concerns remains a key priority for Budapest.

In principle, Hungary could re-impose the veto at any time, but officials and diplomats in Brussels are confident that the intergovernmental conference, marking the formal opening of the first cluster, will unfold smoothly on 15 June in Luxembourg.

Image: Thomas Peter / Reuters