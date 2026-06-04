Azerbaijan promotes tourism potential in China during international dialogue

4 June 2026 14:02 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan’s tourism opportunities were presented in China during the China-Azerbaijan tourism dialogue organized by China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the International Exchange and Cooperation Bureau and the World Tourism Alliance, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Azerbaijan’s State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan, the event brought together representatives of public and private tourism institutions from both countries, as well as international organization officials and tourism industry experts.

The agency noted that Azerbaijan continues efforts to strengthen the promotion of its tourism potential in the Chinese market. As part of those initiatives, the official representative office of the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau was opened in Beijing on May 29 this year.

The expansion of bilateral tourism cooperation has also been reflected in growing tourist flows between the two countries.

According to the agency, the number of visitors arriving in Azerbaijan from China reached 14,303 people during January-April 2026, marking a 9.5 percent increase compared to the same period last year.