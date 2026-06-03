Climate change emerges as biggest threat to global food security

3 June 2026 19:58 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Climate change is one of the most pressing challenges of the 21st century, and few sectors are as exposed to its impacts as agriculture. The sector is uniquely vulnerable because its productivity depends on stable climatic conditions, including temperature, rainfall, and soil health. At the same time, agriculture contributes significantly to global greenhouse gas emissions, creating a complex feedback loop that exacerbates climate change.

This duality has profound implications for global food security, rural livelihoods, and economic stability. Farmers worldwide are facing increasingly severe shocks from droughts, heatwaves, floods, and shifting precipitation patterns. Understanding the economic stakes and identifying effective solutions is essential to safeguarding both human and environmental well-being.

Extreme heat is rapidly emerging as a binding constraint on farm labor and crop physiology. As reported in a joint WMO-FAO assessment, some regions may face up to 250 days per year too hot for safe outdoor work, compressing planting and harvesting windows and eroding productivity. Each 1°C rise in average temperature is associated with an estimated 6% decline in yields of key staples such as maize, rice, wheat, and soy-crops that collectively supply over 60% of global calorie intake. Heat also accelerates phenological development, shortening growing seasons and increasing the probability of heat stress during critical stages like flowering and grain fill, with direct losses in yield and quality.

Because agriculture remains a key economic sector in many developing countries and supports the livelihoods of more than 2.5 billion people globally, climate-related disruptions have significant macroeconomic consequences.

Changing precipitation patterns and soil-moisture deficits reduce water availability during peak crop demand, while concentrated downpours trigger erosion, nutrient leaching, and waterlogging. Droughts, floods, cyclones, and hurricanes increasingly damage fields, infrastructure, and storage, disrupting planting, harvesting, and transport.

Beyond temperature, changing rainfall patterns and water availability further complicate agricultural production. Too little precipitation leads to droughts, reducing soil moisture and impairing crop growth, while excessive rainfall can cause flooding and soil erosion. Both extremes threaten crop yields, disrupt planting schedules, and increase the risk of pest and disease outbreaks. The cascading effects of these conditions underscore the vulnerability of farmers, particularly in developing countries with limited access to resources and infrastructure.

The global economy is not insulated from these effects. Disruptions in agricultural production can lead to supply shortages, higher food prices, and volatility in international markets. For example, the 2022 heatwave in India and Pakistan caused a 15–20% reduction in wheat production, contributing to a spike in global wheat prices and increased inflationary pressures in food-importing countries.

Between 2000 and 2020, climate-related disruptions contributed to a 25% increase in global food price volatility.

Floods, droughts, and extreme temperatures in major agricultural exporters can trigger cascading effects on global food availability. The 2010 Russian heatwave, for example, reduced wheat exports by 30%, impacting food-importing countries worldwide.

The severe drought in the Horn of Africa between 2020 and 2023 resulted in widespread crop failures and livestock losses. Millions of people required humanitarian assistance, while governments were forced to divert public resources toward emergency relief instead of long-term development projects. Such events demonstrate how climate shocks can strain public finances and slow economic progress.

The World Bank estimates that climate change could push millions of people into poverty by 2030, partly through its effects on agriculture and food systems. Countries heavily dependent on agriculture may face slower GDP growth as climate impacts intensify.

Farmers are at the frontline of the climate crisis, yet their ability to respond effectively depends on access to timely information, financial support, and resilient farming methods. Multi-hazard early warning systems - delivered through SMS alerts, community radio, or local announcements - are among the most cost-effective strategies to safeguard farmers against extreme heat, floods, and other climate hazards. Such systems provide critical lead time for preparing fields, harvesting crops early, or relocating livestock, thereby reducing losses and preserving livelihoods.

Climate-related disasters have imposed about $3.8 trillion in agricultural losses over 30 years - roughly $123 billion annuallydisproportionately burdening agrarian and developing economies with high rural employment shares and limited fiscal buffers.

Speaking to Anadolu, Kaveh Zahedi, assistant director general and director of the Office of Climate Change, Biodiversity and Environment, said that climate finance remains insufficiently directed toward agricultural resilience, with only around 4% of funds targeting this sector. This represents a critical gap in global climate adaptation efforts.

According to Zahedi, the estimated $1.3 trillion required annually to transform agriculture and food systems cannot be covered through climate finance alone.

Azerbaijan, as host of COP29, has positioned itself at the forefront of climate diplomacy. Initiatives like the "Baku Harmony Climate Initiative for Farmers," developed in partnership with FAO, focus on enhancing resilience in rural communities, particularly for women and youth who are most vulnerable to environmental shocks.

Financial innovation is also central to Azerbaijan’s strategy. The New Collective Quantitative Goal (NCQG) agreed at COP29 aims to increase climate finance from $100 billion to $300 billion annually, with aspirations of $1.3 trillion by 2035. Potential applications include precision farming, biofertilizers, and integrating renewable energy into rural infrastructure.

Climate change poses a multifaceted challenge for agriculture, affecting crop yields, economic stability, and food security. Rising temperatures accelerate plant growth but shorten critical development phases, reduce pollination success, and increase pest and disease prevalence. Extreme weather events disrupt planting and harvesting, causing direct losses and cascading economic effects.

The food system can flip from climate victim to climate solution with the right mix of adaptation, mitigation, and finance. Early warning systems, climate-resilient agronomy, soil and water stewardship, and targeted finance deliver immediate resilience dividends.

Image: Amr Abdallah Dalsh / Reuters