Russia warns Armenia over EU integration

4 June 2026 15:19 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk has warned that Russia could reconsider its financial support for Armenia under the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and bilateral agreements if Yerevan continues moving closer to the European Union, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Overchuk said Moscow would take appropriate measures if pro-European political forces win future elections in Armenia and pursue deeper integration with the EU.

According to the Russian official, Moscow does not intend to continue providing financial support to a country that sees its future within the European Union.

"We are not going to finance a country that wants to join the European Union," Overchuk said. He argued that the EU is preparing for confrontation with Russia and questioned the logic of supporting a state that could align itself with policies hostile to Moscow.

"What are we supposed to do? Give money to those who may be at war with us tomorrow?" he added.

Earlier, Overchuk rejected suggestions that Moscow was imposing trade barriers against Armenian goods.

"We are not introducing any restrictions on imports from Armenia. This is a normal working process. A new agricultural season has begun, new products are arriving, and naturally certain issues may emerge during inspections. This happens periodically," he said.

The deputy prime minister explained that Russian authorities routinely inspect new shipments to ensure they meet safety and phytosanitary standards.