Trump says he would like to meet Mojtaba Khamenei

3 June 2026 17:28 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

United States President Donald Trump remarked on Wednesday that he would like to meet Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei for talks, AzerNEWS reports.

In an interview with The New York Post, Trump said that, to his knowledge, Khamenei is "absolutely" involved in the US and Iran's negotiations on the latter's nuclear status. "They say he is giving approval, because that's the way it has been for a long, long time. His father [the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei] and then him, I guess it's a succession," he explained.

Furthermore, Trump claimed that he and Khamenei "seem to be getting along quite well" through mediators. On meeting him, the president commented that "I would like to meet him and we probably will meet at some point, depending on how it all works out." He added that, if the talks succeed, he could lift the naval blockade of Iran by Labor Day.