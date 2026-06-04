National Drama Theatre stages Shakespeare's tragedy in Turkiye [PHOTOS]

4 June 2026 12:47 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theatre will perform "The Tragedy of King Lear", based on William Shakespeare's "King Lear", at the Konya International Theatre Festival, AzerNEWS reports.

The festival is being held with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The production's director and composer is David Sakvarelidze, Chief Director of the Shota Rustaveli National Theatre of Georgia, while Anar Babali serves as director.

The translation and stage adaptation were prepared by Kamran Naziri. The set and costume designer is Vusal Rahim, lighting designer is Rafael Vagifoglu, and assistant director is Narmin Hasanova.

Stage combat and choreography are by Behruz Ahmadli.

The cast includes People's Artists Nureddin Mehdikhanli and Sabir Mammadov; Honored Artists Munavvar Aliyeva, Elnar Garayev, Anar Heybatov, and Elshen Rustamov; as well as actors Ilaha Hasanova, Rabbila Alekbarzade, Tural Ibrahimov, Elsever Rahimov, Elchin Nuraliev, Aliulla Valiyev, Revan Samadov, Vusal Mustafayev, Kenan Huseynov, Muhuma Sahov, Rufat Ahmadov, Farid Garayev, Nijat Isgandarov, Nihad Aslan, and Aylin Hashimli.

Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theatre has long held a place of distinction in the country's cultural life.

Its origins trace back to March 10, 1873, when educator Hasan bey Zardabi and students of the Baku Real School presented Mirza Fatali Akhundov's comedy The Vizier of the Lankaran Khanate. That performance is widely recognised as the starting point of professional Azerbaijani theatre.

By the end of the 19th century, organised groups such as the First Muslim Drama Troupe (1896) and the Union of Artists (1897) helped establish a lasting theatrical tradition. The institution was granted State Theatre status in 1919, and in 1959 it was elevated to the rank of Academic Theatre, underscoring its national significance.

In recent decades, the theatre has broadened its international presence, signing cooperation agreements with leading theatres abroad. It continues to foster cultural exchange through touring productions, creative workshops, and collaborative projects, reinforcing its role as a vital ambassador of Azerbaijani performing arts.