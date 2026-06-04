Young Azerbaijani rowers win medals in Kazakhstan [PHOTOS]
Young Azerbaijani rowers have participated in the international regatta in Uralsk, Kazakhstan, dedicated to International Children's Day, AzerNEWS reports.
The national team, consisting of four athletes, managed to reach the podium in every event.
In the two-person canoe, Vagif Mustafazade and Fakhri Sadigli secured third place in the 200-meter races.
In the two-person kayak, the duo of Senan Jafarzade and Tahir Movsumov claimed third place in the 500-meter distance. They also earned a silver medal in the 200-meter races.
Note that Azerbaijani rowers have consistently demonstrated remarkable success on the international stage, earning medals and recognition across canoe and kayak competitions.
The Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation (AKAF) serves as the official authority for canoeing and rowing sports in Azerbaijan. Its responsibilities include organizing national championships and fostering the growth of these sports, such as canoe slalom.
AKAF works in partnership with the International Canoe Federation (ICF) and operates under the supervision of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.
The Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation regularly organizes national championships for academic rowing, kayak, and canoe to identify talented athletes.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!