Young Azerbaijani rowers win medals in Kazakhstan [PHOTOS]

4 June 2026 13:42 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Young Azerbaijani rowers have participated in the international regatta in Uralsk, Kazakhstan, dedicated to International Children's Day, AzerNEWS reports.

The national team, consisting of four athletes, managed to reach the podium in every event.

In the two-person canoe, Vagif Mustafazade and Fakhri Sadigli secured third place in the 200-meter races.

In the two-person kayak, the duo of Senan Jafarzade and Tahir Movsumov claimed third place in the 500-meter distance. They also earned a silver medal in the 200-meter races.

Note that Azerbaijani rowers have consistently demonstrated remarkable success on the international stage, earning medals and recognition across canoe and kayak competitions.

The Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation (AKAF) serves as the official authority for canoeing and rowing sports in Azerbaijan. Its responsibilities include organizing national championships and fostering the growth of these sports, such as canoe slalom.

AKAF works in partnership with the International Canoe Federation (ICF) and operates under the supervision of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation regularly organizes national championships for academic rowing, kayak, and canoe to identify talented athletes.