Several wounded in Israeli drone strike despite Lebanon truce agreement

4 June 2026 12:24 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Several people were wounded in an Israeli drone strike targeting a vehicle on the Zefta-Kfarwa road in southern Lebanon, according to the country’s National News Agency, AzerNEWS reports.

The attack took place shortly after the governments of Israel and Lebanon reportedly agreed to halt the ongoing conflict following a series of meetings held in Washington, D.C. with mediation by US officials.

The latest strike has raised uncertainty over the durability of the emerging ceasefire arrangement amid continuing tensions in southern Lebanon.

It also remains unclear whether Hezbollah, which has reportedly criticized the peace negotiations, will agree to withdraw its forces from areas south of the Litani River, a key demand repeatedly voiced by Israel.

The situation continues to be closely monitored as diplomatic efforts seek to prevent a broader regional escalation.

Hardline Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has criticised the US-brokered Israel-Lebanon agreement, calling it a “serious mistake and the pipe dream of advisers who are dragging the prime minister into incorrect decisions”.

“Hezbollah will only grow stronger and instead of defeating it Israel is coming to terms with its very existence,” the far-right minister said on X.

“There are moments when one must know how to say ‘no’ even to the president of the United States, and when we don’t do so we will meet Hezbollah next time when it is much stronger and more dangerous.”

Hezbollah hasn’t withdrawn from south of the Litani River, Ben-Gvir said, and he questioned the Lebanese army’s ability to enforce the agreement.