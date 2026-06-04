Kyrgyzstan wins historic first UN Security Council seat as five nations elected

4 June 2026 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The General Assembly today elected Austria, Kyrgyzstan, Portugal, Trinidad and Tobago and Zimbabwe as non-permanent members of the Security Council for a two-year term beginning on 1 January 2027, AzerNEWS reports, citing UN press service.

All, except Kyrgyzstan, obtained the required two-thirds majority in the first round of secret ballots. The voting then shifted to a contest between Kyrgyzstan and the Philippines. After three additional rounds of balloting, Kyrgyzstan emerged as the winner.

They will replace Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, Panama and Somalia, whose terms will expire on 31 December 2026.

According to the established pattern of regional distribution, two seats were allocated for the African and Asia-Pacific States, with the additional understanding that one should go to an African State and one to an Asia-Pacific State.

In the decisive fourth round, Kyrgyzstan secured victory with 142 votes against 49 for the Philippines, earning its first-ever seat on the Security Council since joining the United Nations in 1992.

This will mark the first time Kyrgyzstan will sit on the Council. Austria and Portugal have each been elcted to serve on the Council three times, while Zimbabwe has sat on the Council twice already. Trinidad and Tobago has been elected once before.

The newly elected members will join the Council alongside the five permanent members - China, France, Russian Federation, United Kingdom and the United States - as well as the other five non-permanent members whose terms run through the end of 2027. These are Bahrain, Colombia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Latvia and Liberia.