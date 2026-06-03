Sarsang Reservoir holds around 320 million cubic meters of water, inflow continues

3 June 2026 18:11 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Sarsang Reservoir currently contains approximately 320 million cubic meters of water, with inflows continuing steadily, officials said during a media tour organized by the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency (ASWRA), AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking to journalists as part of the tour covering Khankendi city and the Aghdara district, Ilham Guliyev, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Regional Water Management Service, provided detailed information on the facility’s technical parameters and current status.

He noted that the Sarsang dam stands 125 meters high and stretches 555 meters in length, while the width of its crest reaches 12 meters.

According to Guliyev, the maximum depth of the reservoir is 103 meters. He also added that the water level currently stands at 528 meters according to the Baltic height system.