Baku Energy Week highlights Azerbaijan’s rising role in global energy security

3 June 2026 20:25 (UTC+04:00)

by Mazahir Afandiyev | AzerNEWS

After gaining independence in the early 1990s and being recognized by all countries of the world, Azerbaijan sought to ensure the proper management and transparent distribution of the natural resources belonging to the Azerbaijani people, while safeguarding state interests and accommodating the interests of all stakeholders.

The "Contract of the Century," signed in 1994 as a result of the leadership and tireless efforts of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, ensured the interests of all parties involved in the future development of both the world and the region and has maintained its durability to this day. The implementation of the Contract of the Century also contributed to Azerbaijan’s international recognition, enhanced its prestige, and established it as a reliable partner. This oil agreement, one of the foundations of Azerbaijan’s independence, became a major driver of economic development and an important financial resource that contributed to Azerbaijan’s victory in the Second Karabakh (Patriotic) War.

President Ilham Aliyev has declared energy policy a priority within Azerbaijan’s multi-vector foreign policy and uses it as a key instrument for ensuring the country’s territorial integrity, regional stability, security, and sustainable development. Over the past 20 years, Azerbaijan has implemented numerous important projects along East-West and North-South logistics corridors. In a period when the global political architecture is changing, Azerbaijan’s commitment to an energy policy based on new challenges is increasing the interest of the European Union and its member states in Azerbaijan.

Today, alongside the successful management of oil contracts, Azerbaijan continues to increase its natural gas production year by year. At the same time, identifying alternative energy sources, one of the requirements of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and enriching the green agenda have become integral parts of Azerbaijan’s energy policy, playing an important role in the preparation and implementation of future projects.

In recent years, the country has achieved significant success in delivering natural energy resources to international markets. By contributing to the diversification of the TAP and TANAP gas pipelines, which involve more than 20 countries and over 40 international companies, Azerbaijan has succeeded in supplying its natural gas to European markets. Furthermore, having already proven itself as a reliable partner to the world, Azerbaijan is writing a new success story through its participation in the Southern Gas Corridor project.

The international community is currently witnessing the results of these achievements and the country’s consistent and effective energy policy during Baku Energy Week. One of the most noteworthy aspects of the event was the special attention given by the leaders of the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Türkiye, as well as their positive messages addressed to the President of Azerbaijan and all participants. These messages clearly demonstrate Azerbaijan’s high reputation as a reliable energy partner in the international arena.

As President Ilham Aliyev noted during his speech at the official opening ceremony of Baku Energy Week on June 1, 2026, the effective management of revenues generated from energy resources has strengthened Azerbaijan’s international standing, enabled active participation in global and regional projects, and helped the country gain recognition as a reliable partner in implementing internationally adopted decisions.

It is no secret that the world is entering a new phase of economic and geopolitical processes, making energy security an increasingly important issue. Under such circumstances, the energy policy pursued under President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership serves not only economic objectives but also the protection of national interests and the strengthening of state security.

For many years, unsuccessful negotiations aimed at restoring Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, along with the double standards applied by some major powers, created serious obstacles for the country. However, the successful implementation of energy projects and the professional management of commitments undertaken in this field contributed to the growth of Azerbaijan’s economic and military strength and facilitated the creation of a modern and powerful army. As a result, Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity and state sovereignty through its own capabilities.

Today, Azerbaijan plays an important role in ensuring global energy security and acts as one of the key participants in the global energy supply chain. The growing number of countries receiving Azerbaijani gas each year, particularly among European Union member states, once again demonstrates Azerbaijan’s importance as an indispensable partner for Europe.

Thus, Baku Energy Week continues to maintain its significance as an important international platform showcasing the foundations of modern Azerbaijan’s energy development, the achievements attained, the successes of energy diplomacy, and future development prospects.

The participation of private companies in exhibitions organized to promote the efficient management of both traditional and alternative energy resources, along with presentations of innovations and mutually beneficial projects, provides strong grounds to believe that these events will create new opportunities for all participating parties.

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The author is a member of the Milli Majlis (the Parliament) of the Republic of Azerbaijan

The views and opinions expressed by guest columnists in their articles may differ from those of the editorial board and do not necessarily reflect its views.