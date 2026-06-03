France imposed record fine on Shein

3 June 2026 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

On June 3, the French General Directorate for Competition, Consumer Affairs and Fraud Control (DGCCRF) took a firm stance by sanctioning a Chinese e-commerce platform for failing to comply with consumer information requirements, AzerNEWS reports.

Shein, however, disputes the fine, calling it “disproportionate.”

This time, the DGCCRF imposed a record penalty of €22.4 million for violations related to consumer information rules, according to Le Figaro.

“Shein disputes these administrative sanctions. The company considers them clearly disproportionate and discriminatory,” a company representative said.

“Nothing justifies penalties of this magnitude in light of the established facts. These were technical issues that did not affect consumers and were corrected where necessary,” the representative added.

In recent months, online trading platforms have increasingly come under scrutiny from European regulators. Last July, Shein agreed to pay a €40 million fine following an investigation by the DGCCRF into misleading commercial practices affecting consumers.

Interestingly, this reflects a broader tightening of regulatory pressure on large e-commerce platforms operating in the EU. Just a week earlier, another Chinese platform, Temu, was fined €200 million by the European Commission for failing to meet its obligations to restrict the sale of illegal products.

Experts note that these cases are part of a wider EU effort to strengthen “digital sovereignty” and improve transparency in online commerce, pushing global platforms to provide clearer information about sellers, product origins, and compliance standards.