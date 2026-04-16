Opposition party members detained in bribery investigation in Armenia

16 April 2026 17:01 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Armenia authorities have detained 14 members of the “Strong Armenia” party in connection with a criminal case involving alleged bribery ahead of elections, AzerNEWS reports.

According to a statement by the country’s Anti-Corruption Committee of Armenia, the case concerns the alleged giving and receiving of bribes during the pre-election period.

The committee said that on the morning of April 16, law enforcement officers carried out searches in the offices and residences of party members in the city of Artashat, followed by a series of detentions.

The detained individuals are linked to the political movement associated with businessman Samvel Karapetyan.

Authorities did not disclose further details, stating that additional information will be released if necessary as the investigation continues.