Azerbaijan, Armenia parliamentary speakers meet on sidelines of IPU assembly in Istanbul [VIDEO]

17 April 2026 11:44 (UTC+04:00)

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Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, Sahiba Gafarova, is holding a meeting with the President of Armenia’s National Assembly, Alen Simonyan, during her official visit to Türkiye, AzerNEWS reports.

The meeting is taking place on the sidelines of the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), currently underway in Istanbul from April 15 to 19, 2026.

The Assembly has brought together parliamentary delegations from around the world, with key IPU statutory bodies convening throughout the session. These include the Governing Council, Standing Committees, and specialized panels such as the Committees on the Human Rights of Parliamentarians and on Middle East Questions. The Forum of Women Parliamentarians and the Forum of Young MPs are also participating.

The General Debate, held under the theme “Nurturing hope, securing peace and ensuring justice for future generations,” serves as a platform for lawmakers to exchange views and coordinate efforts on global challenges.

Participants are expected to adopt resolutions on pressing issues, including post-conflict management and peacebuilding, as well as initiatives aimed at promoting a fair and sustainable global economy.

The Assembly will conclude with the adoption of a final outcome document reflecting the discussions and commitments made during the session.