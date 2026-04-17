Azerbaijan’s green energy production approaches 7 bln kwh in 2026 Q1
In the first quarter of 2026, Azerbaijan produced 6.991 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity, according to the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports. During the reporting period, the bulk of electricity generation came from thermal power plants, which produced...
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