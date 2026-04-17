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Friday, April 17, 2026

Azerbaijan’s green energy production approaches 7 bln kwh in 2026 Q1

17 April 2026 12:18 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s green energy production approaches 7 bln kwh in 2026 Q1
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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In the first quarter of 2026, Azerbaijan produced 6.991 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity, according to the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports. During the reporting period, the bulk of electricity generation came from thermal power plants, which produced...

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