EU and Member States pledge over €812 million in response to crisis in Sudan

16 April 2026 19:47 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Yesterday, as Sudanese citizens continue to suffer the world's most severe humanitarian emergency, the European Union, together with Germany, France, the United Kingdom, the United States and the African Union, co-hosted the Third International Sudan Conference in Berlin, AzerNEWS reports.

According to official website of the European Civil Protection and Huanitarian Aid Operations, the EU, together with its Member States, pledged €812.14 million in aid to urgently respond to the country's ongoing emergency, both within and beyond its borders. Of the total EU pledge, the European Commission's contribution is €360.8 million, of which €215.5 million will support people in need in Sudan, and €145.3 million will help respond to the regional refugee crisis triggered by the war, in countries such as Chad, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Central African Republic, Uganda, Egypt and Libya.

The remaining Team Europe funding was pledged by Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, and Sweden.

The aid package will focus on tackling food insecurity through cash assistance, as well as providing essential healthcare and nutrition services. It will also support access to clean water and sanitation, offer shelter to displaced populations, and strengthen protection and education services for vulnerable communities.

The ongoing conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has now lasted for more than three years, resulting in tens of thousands of deaths. According to United Nations estimates, more than 12 million people have been forced to flee their homes, creating one of the largest displacement crises in the world.

Hundreds of thousands of people are currently facing severe hunger and lack access to adequate medical care, further deepening the humanitarian emergency.

Photo: AFP