President Ilham Aliyev attends official opening ceremony of 31st Baku Energy Forum [PHOTOS]

1 June 2026 10:03 (UTC+04:00)

The head of state is making a speech at the event.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is attending the official opening ceremony of the 31st International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition "Caspian Oil and Gas", the 14th Caspian International Clean Energy Exhibition "Caspian Power" and the 31st Baku Energy Forum, held as part of the Baku Energy Week at the Baku Expo Center, AzerNEWS reports.

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