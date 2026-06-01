FIFA introduces new refereeing rules ahead of World Cup

1 June 2026 17:19 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Less than two weeks before the start of the FIFA World Cup, FIFA has announced key rules for referees, AzerNEWS reports, citing Associated Press.

The main purpose of the new rules is to maintain a high tempo in matches. Under the new instructions given to referees, any attempts to waste time or slow down the pace of play must be strictly prevented. Among the new rules, a five-second countdown has been introduced for corner kicks and throw-ins. If the ball is not put into play within this time, the right to take the corner or throw-in is awarded to the opposing team. This is an extension of the existing eight-second rule for goalkeepers.

A player who leaves the field in disagreement with the referee's decision may receive a red card. Substituted players must leave the field within 10 seconds, except in cases of injury or other special circumstances.

At the World Cup, gestures of covering the mouth will also be strictly penalized. If the referee considers a conversation with a player confrontational and the player covers their mouth with their hand, arm, or jersey, this will result in an immediate red card.

FIFA has also expanded the authority of the VAR system. Going forward, VAR will be used to review mistakenly issued second yellow cards, identify the player responsible for a foul, and correct wrongly awarded corner kicks.

VAR will also have the authority to review infringements that occur before the ball is in play during attacks that lead to a goal, penalty, or disciplinary action.

In addition, a three-minute hydration break has been introduced at the midpoint of each half.