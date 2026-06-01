Russia recalls ambassador to Armenia ahead of elections

1 June 2026 16:43 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Russia has recalled its ambassador to Armenia, Sergei Kopyrkin, for consultations amid rising tensions surrounding Yerevan’s growing engagement with the European Union, AzerNEWS reports.

The move came one day after member states of the Eurasian Economic Union called on Armenia to hold a referendum to determine whether the country intends to deepen integration with the European Union or remain within the Russia-led economic bloc.

The latest diplomatic friction emerges ahead of Armenia’s June 7 parliamentary elections and reflects the continuing strain in relations between Moscow and the government of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

According to reports, tensions intensified following an April 1 meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pashinyan, during which Putin reportedly expressed hope that “pro-Russian” political forces would actively participate in Armenia’s domestic political process during the election campaign.

A day before Kopyrkin’s recall, the leaders of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan adopted a joint statement during an EAEU session in Kazakhstan on May 29, urging Armenia to organize a nationwide referendum “as soon as possible” regarding its geopolitical orientation between the EU and the EAEU.

The latest developments further highlight the growing geopolitical divide between Yerevan and Moscow as Armenia increasingly signals interest in closer ties with Western institutions while maintaining formal membership in Russian-led regional structures.