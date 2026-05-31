Karabakh Revival Fund highlights reconstruction efforts in Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan [PHOTOS]

31 May 2026 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A business meeting has been jointly initiated and organized by the Karabakh Revival Fund and the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts, AzerNEWS reports.

The event was held within the framework of the "Friends of the Karabakh Revival Fund" platform and brought together government officials, donors and partners of the Fund, as well as executives and representatives of the country's leading companies.

The meeting, titled "Investment Potential and Business Opportunities in the Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan Districts," aimed to provide investors with a comprehensive overview of the socio-economic landscape of these districts and the investment opportunities emerging across priority sectors.

Participants exchanged views on encouraging domestic investment in the region, strengthening public-private sector dialogue, and showcasing the key drivers of the region's economic development.

Chairman of the Board of the Karabakh Revival Fund Rahman Hajiyev underlined that large-scale reconstruction and development efforts in the territories liberated from occupation have been progressing rapidly since Azerbaijan's historic victory in the Patriotic War under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. He pointed out that Azerbaijan is implementing these major projects using its own resources and highlighted the significant role played by local companies in the reconstruction process.

Rahman Hajiyev thanked the Fund's donors and partners for their support, stressing that every contribution directly serves the revival of Karabakh.

Vahid Hajiyev, the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts, stated that unlocking the economic potential of the liberated territories is crucial for the region's rapid revival. He noted that large-scale infrastructure projects and the favorable business environment being created in these districts are opening up broad opportunities for entrepreneurs.

The Special Representative also highlighted the strategic importance of new logistics opportunities emerging in the region, particularly the Zangazur Corridor and newly constructed transport hubs, in facilitating access to both domestic and international markets. He invited business leaders to join this historic reconstruction mission and take advantage of the business opportunities available.

The event featured video presentations dedicated to reconstruction projects underway in the Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts, as well as the innovative book project "The Revival of Karabakh: The Story of Azerbaijan's Renaissance," authored by renowned British writer Graham Wilson at the request of the Karabakh Revival Fund.

Representatives of the Special Representative's Office then delivered detailed presentations on investment opportunities in the region, state support mechanisms and incentives, prospects in the construction sector, the potential of agricultural projects, the creation of a new ecological model in the three districts, and the region’s tourism potential.

The event continued with a question-and-answer session and discussions.

As part of the event, a special exhibition by students of the UNEC Design School, operating under the Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC), was also organized. The exhibition showcased projects dedicated to reconstruction and development efforts in the liberated territories and attracted considerable interest from participants.

Similar meetings highlighting the investment potential of other liberated districts are planned within the framework of the "Friends of the Karabakh Revival Fund" platform.

In addition, business visits to Karabakh and East Zangazur are expected to be organized to allow investors to familiarize themselves with ongoing projects and investment opportunities in the region.

Note that the Karabakh Revival Fund is a public legal entity established by a decree of President Ilham Aliyev on January 4, 2021. The Fund was created to support the restoration and reconstruction of Azerbaijan's territories affected by conflict and to help transform them into regions with sustainable economic development and modern infrastructure.

The Fund's main activities include attracting investments, providing financial support for reconstruction projects, promoting public-private partnerships, and raising awareness about redevelopment efforts both within Azerbaijan and internationally. It also supports environmental, social, cultural, and infrastructure initiatives aimed at revitalizing the region.