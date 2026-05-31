Diaspora Committee Chairman meets Azerbaijani community in Scotland [PHOTOS]

31 May 2026 15:07 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Fuad Muradov, Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Committee for Work with Diaspora, has met with the Azerbaijani community living in Scotland during his official visit to the United Kingdom at the University of Edinburgh, AzerNEWS reports.

The meeting was organized with the support of the Committee, in cooperation with the Azerbaijani Student Society at the University of Edinburgh and the "Caspian Circle”" organization.

Members of the Azerbaijani community from Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Dundee, and Stirling, along with students, diaspora activists, and representatives of the local public, attended the event.

The event began with the playing of the National Anthems of Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom, followed by a minute of silence in memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Fuad Muradov greeted the community members, expressing his appreciation for their active participation. He highlighted that such traditional meetings strengthen unity among Azerbaijanis abroad and contribute to more effective diaspora activities. He spoke about the extensive reconstruction work being carried out in territories liberated from occupation under the leadership of the victorious Supreme Commander, President Ilham Aliyev, and drew attention to steps being taken to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region. He also thanked community members for promoting Azerbaijani truths to the Scottish public and showing unity in this regard.

During the meeting, detailed information was provided about the State Committee's long-term projects, Azerbaijani Houses abroad, Coordination Councils, weekend Azerbaijani schools, successful community integration processes among Azerbaijanis, and other key areas of diaspora activity.

Elmar Amirov, head of the Azerbaijani Student Society at Edinburgh, and Fuad Alakbarov, head of the "Caspian Circle" organization, spoke about their organizations' activities, goals, and priorities. They emphasized the initiatives of Azerbaijani youth in Scotland, the expansion of diaspora activities, and the importance of promoting national and moral values. They also highlighted ongoing projects, international cooperation, and programs aimed at student and youth development.

Eltay Aslanov, First Secretary of the Embassy of Azerbaijan to the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, praised the work of the Azerbaijani diaspora in Scotland.

A broad and productive discussion followed with community members, who shared their views on promoting Azerbaijan abroad, future cooperation opportunities, and ways to strengthen diaspora activities.

After the speeches, a video clip titled "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" was shown and received great attention from the audience.

Community members expressed their gratitude to the State Committee for Work with Diaspora for organizing the meeting, held ahead of Azerbaijan's Independence Day on May 28.

The cultural part of the event featured a performance of national dances by Azerbaijani choreographer Sakina Mukhtarli, residing in Leeds, providing attendees with an enjoyable musical experience.