Spring snowfall blankets Shahdag

31 May 2026 12:11 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Unsettled weather continues across various parts of Azerbaijan, bringing rain, strong winds, and even snow in the mountains, AzerNEWS reports.

Rainfall was particularly heavy in some areas. The highest amounts were recorded in Ordubad and Ismayilli (10 mm), Sabirabad (9 mm), Dashkasan and Astara (8 mm), Goygol and Saribash in Gakh (7 mm).

Moderate precipitation fell in Gadabay and Shahdag (6 mm), Khizi (5 mm), Julfa, Naftalan, and Lankaran (4 mm). Smaller amounts, ranging from 1 to 3 mm, were observed in Shakhbuz, Guba, Balakan, Zagatala, Gabala, Tartar, Imishli, Baku, the Absheron Peninsula, and many other districts.

Strong winds accompanied the rain in several regions. The north-west wind reached speeds of 24 m/s in Naftalan, 22 m/s in Mingachevir, and 20 m/s in Shahdag.

In addition to rain and wind, Shahdag experienced snowfall, highlighting the diversity of weather conditions across the country. Meanwhile, on May 30, hail was reported in Chapli village of the Kalbajar district between 13:02 and 13:06.

The National Hydrometeorological Service continues to monitor the situation, noting that such variable weather is typical for late spring in Azerbaijan.