Russia uses networks in Finland to evade sanctions: Finnish intelligence

30 May 2026 20:15 (UTC+04:00)

Russia is systematically using international procurement networks operating in Finland to circumvent Western sanctions and acquire technology for its military-industrial complex, a senior Finnish intelligence official said on Saturday, AzerNEWS reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Teemu Liikkanen, head of counterintelligence at the Finnish Security and Intelligence Service, known as Supo, told the Finnish news agency STT that the networks seek to conceal their activities through layers of intermediaries but ultimately serve Russia's defense sector.

“The role of the Russian state in directing these activities is deliberately concealed,” Liikkanen said.

According to Supo, the procurement networks existed before Russia's war on Ukraine in 2022 but have become increasingly active as sanctions have tightened and access to critical technologies has become more restricted.

Russia is reportedly particularly interested in acquiring optics, maritime technologies, quantum-related expertise and spare parts, including circuit boards and other electronic components.