Azerbaijan unveils fully restored Culture Centre in Khankendi [PHOTOS]

29 May 2026 16:49 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A newly reconstructed Culture Centre has opened in Khankendi, marking another major step in Azerbaijan’s ongoing restoration efforts across the territories liberated from occupation.

AzerNEWS reports via Azertag that the reopening of the facility reflects Azerbaijan’s broader strategy of restoring cultural institutions and preserving the country’s rich historical and cultural heritage in the liberated regions.

Originally built in the 1960s and 1970s, the Culture Centre had suffered significant structural deterioration over decades of use, including damage to its load-bearing structures and visible deformations. Following extensive reconstruction works, the three-storey complex has been transformed into a modern multifunctional cultural venue designed to host concerts, theatre performances, film screenings, exhibitions, presentations and other public events.

The renovated centre now includes a 348-seat auditorium and cinema hall, creative and educational spaces for clubs and workshops, dressing rooms, administrative offices, a buffet, ticket office and souvenir shop. Facilities have also been created to support tourism-oriented cultural services and community activities.

Officials say the centre is expected to play a key role in revitalising the cultural life of Khankendi, whose population has been steadily growing, including an increasing number of students and young residents. The venue is set to become one of the city’s primary locations for large-scale public and cultural events.

The reopening ceremony was attended by Ilham Aliyev during his visit to Khankendi on May 28.