North Korea tests new AI-powered tactical cruise missiles

27 May 2026 21:54 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

North Korea has conducted tests of a new multi-purpose light missile launch system, along with a tactical multiple-launch rocket and cruise missile system, AzerNEWS reports.

According to state media, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un personally attended the exercises at a training ground operated by the National Defense Academy.

During the tests, engineers evaluated the warhead power of a special tactical ballistic missile, the reliability of the navigation system of an upgraded 240 mm guided rocket with extended range, and the accuracy of a tactical cruise missile equipped with artificial intelligence-assisted targeting technology. Kim Jong-un reportedly praised the results, calling them a major technological achievement for the country’s armed forces.

Particular attention was given to a new tactical cruise missile that, according to KCNA, is expected to enter service with long-range artillery brigades deployed near the southern border. The missile reportedly combines high-precision navigation with AI-based terminal guidance and is capable of striking targets at distances of up to 100 kilometers using both glide and powered flight modes.

The event was attended by several senior military officials, including Marshal Pak Jong-chon and representatives of North Korea’s missile development leadership. The tests are part of Pyongyang’s ongoing five-year defense modernization program focused on strengthening missile and artillery capabilities.

Military analysts note that North Korea is increasingly emphasizing precision-guided systems and battlefield automation technologies, reflecting a broader global trend toward AI-assisted warfare and next-generation missile systems.