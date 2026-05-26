Appeal process starts for Armenian nationals convicted in Azerbaijan

26 May 2026 10:30 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The appeal hearing on the criminal case against Armenian nationals accused of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity during Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan has officially begun.

According to AzerNEWS, the case is being reviewed at the Baku Court of Appeals under the chairmanship of Judge Elmar Rahimov.

Among the defendants are Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan and several others.

The accused are charged with crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and conduct of a war of aggression, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, financing terrorism, forcible seizure and retention of power, along with numerous other serious offenses.

The charges stem from Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan and related actions committed during the occupation period.

The trial proceedings officially started today. According to the earlier verdict issued by the Baku Military Court, Arayik Harutyunyan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, David Manukyan, Davit Ishkhanyan and David Babayan were sentenced to life imprisonment.

Arkadi Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan received 20-year prison sentences.

Madat Babayan and Melikset Pashayan were sentenced to 19 years in prison, while Garik Martirosyan received an 18-year sentence.

Davit Allahverdiyan and Levon Balayan were sentenced to 16 years in prison. Meanwhile, Vasili Beglaryan, Gurgen Stepanyan and Eric Ghazaryan were each sentenced to 15 years imprisonment.