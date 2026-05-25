Iran extends condolences after death of Azerbaijani consul in road accident

25 May 2026 13:23 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Iran has expressed condolences to the family of an Azerbaijani consul who died in a traffic accident in northwestern Iran, according to Iranian officials, AzerNEWS reports.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said at a press briefing in Tehran that the ministry has conveyed its sympathy following the death of the Azerbaijani diplomat.

Baghaei noted that Iran’s Foreign Ministry consular department is in contact with the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran regarding arrangements for the repatriation of the diplomat’s body and coordination related to the incident.

The Azerbaijani diplomat, Ramil Imranov, who served as a consul at Azerbaijan’s Consulate General in Tabriz, died on May 23 in a road accident on the Julfa–Tabriz highway near the Marand area. He was reportedly carrying out official duties at the time of the crash.

Authorities in both countries are continuing coordination over formal procedures following the incident.