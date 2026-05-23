Military Attachés visit the State Border Service [PHOTOS]
In accordance with the action plan approved by the Minister of Defense for 2026, a familiarization visit to the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan was organized for foreign states’ military attachés accredited in Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.
The visit, organized by the International Military Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Defense, was attended by 26 representatives of military attaché offices from 18 countries.
As part of the event, the guests were informed about the activities of the State Border Service and later visited the Museum of Political Repression Victims.
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