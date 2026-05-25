President Ilham Aliyev chairs meeting dedicated to agricultural issues [PHOTOS]

25 May 2026 12:08 (UTC+04:00)

The head of state delivered a speech at the meeting.

On May 25, a meeting dedicated to agricultural issues was held under the chairmanship of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, AzerNEWS reports.

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