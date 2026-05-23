Pakistan and Qatar mediate Iran-US talks in Tehran amid rising tensions

23 May 2026 13:51 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Delegations from Pakistan and Qatar have reportedly visited Tehran in an effort to intensify diplomatic discussions aimed at reducing tensions between Iran and the United States, AzerNEWS reports, citing The New York Times.

According to the report, mediators are stepping up their diplomatic efforts to prevent a breakdown of a potential ceasefire between Washington and Tehran, as concerns over regional instability continue to grow.

A Pakistani delegation led by Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir traveled to Iran on Thursday. Western media also reported that Qatari representatives are participating in the ongoing talks in Tehran.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei noted that significant differences remain between the parties, emphasizing that "diplomacy requires time."

Meanwhile, the United States has indicated that some progress has been made in the negotiations this week. However, Western media also suggest that Washington has not ruled out the possibility of carrying out new strikes against Iran if diplomatic efforts fail.