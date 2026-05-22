Toyota reportedly selling cars made in Taiwan in Japan

22 May 2026 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Toyota Motor Corporation is set to begin selling some of its minivans produced in Taiwan in Japan, according to a report by Nikkei Asia. The models involved are the Toyota Noah and Toyota Voxy. The Taiwanese assembly line for these vehicles was launched in October, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

The move is seen as part of Toyota’s broader strategy to diversify production across Asia and make its supply chain more flexible. Interestingly, minivans remain one of the most important vehicle segments in Japan, especially for families and taxi operators, due to their practicality and fuel efficiency. Hybrid versions of the Noah and Voxy are also gaining popularity as consumers increasingly prioritize lower emissions and better fuel economy.

The development comes after Toyota reported a roughly 2% decline in domestic sales for the fiscal year from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026, suggesting growing pressure in its home market. Expanding imports from regional production hubs like Taiwan could help the company balance demand and maintain its strong position in Japan’s competitive automotive sector.