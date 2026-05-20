EU and Kyiv finalize €3.2 billion Ukraine budget support deal

20 May 2026 21:10 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The European Commission and Kyiv have completed negotiations on the allocation of a €3.2 billion budget grant to Ukraine, with disbursement expected in mid-June under a broader €90 billion financing program for 2026–2027, EU officials said, AzerNEWS reports.

European Commissioner for Economy Valdis Dombrovskis said that both sides have finalized discussions on a memorandum of understanding, which sets out the European Union’s reform conditions in exchange for financial assistance.

“This memorandum reflects the EU’s reform requirements in exchange for financing and is necessary for the provision of budget support to Ukraine,” Dombrovskis told journalists.

He added that the €3.2 billion tranche will be released in mid-June, provided that the memorandum is ratified by the Ukrainian parliament.